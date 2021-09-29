Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Domestic dispute leads woman to set bedroom on fire in Edgewood

items.[0].image.alt
Office of Maryland State Fire Marshal
Lorraine C. Winston
Lorraine C. Winston
Posted at 2:33 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 14:33:25-04

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A 38-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly setting a bedroom on fire at an Edgewood home Monday night.

It happened around 10:45pm in the 2000 block of Starr Street.

Investigators say Lorraine C. Winston started the fire following a domestic dispute.

Luckily, by the time crews arrived everyone had escaped unharmed.

Despite flames being extinguished within minutes, the home sustained over $1,000 in damage.

Winston is currently being held without bond at Harford County Detention Center, on first degree arson and malicious burning charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019