Domestic dispute leads woman to set bedroom on fire in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A 38-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly setting a bedroom on fire at an Edgewood home Monday night.

It happened around 10:45pm in the 2000 block of Starr Street.

Investigators say Lorraine C. Winston started the fire following a domestic dispute.

Luckily, by the time crews arrived everyone had escaped unharmed.

Despite flames being extinguished within minutes, the home sustained over $1,000 in damage.

Winston is currently being held without bond at Harford County Detention Center, on first degree arson and malicious burning charges.

