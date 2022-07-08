CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Towson-based animal rescue helped track down a dog that escaped after being brought to the U.S. by a group that saves dogs from the Korean dog meat trade.

Storm the dog was on the run for 45 days, after being lured back into safety by some Royal Farms fried chicken and liquid smoke in Catonsville.

LARG (Lost Animal Rescue Group) posted on Facebook that they partnered with several other animal rescue groups to help find Storm.

LARG said:

Rescued from the Korean dog meat trade, Storm came over to have a new and happy life. Unfortunately he got out of the harness at the foster and ran after only being in the United States days... It took a community to get Storm safe, from the Korean rescue, the USA rescue, foster, volunteers and a caring neighborhood where Storm settled.

Storm was helped by Save Korean Dogs, a small group from South Korea's Seoul area that rescues "so called 'meat dogs; from dog meat trade and campaign against dogs meat consumption."