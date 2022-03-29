Dog dies in Eastern Shore house fire

Watch
Posted at 11:06 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 11:06:19-04

CHESTERTOWN, Md. — A house was destroyed and a dog died in a fire on the Eastern Shore Sunday evening, reports the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.

The owner's pet dog was found dead in a garage, after the fire was reported on Chestertown Road near Broad Neck Road in Chestertown, Kent County.

It happened at about 11:52 p.m. March 27, and caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

About 50 firefighters from Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company spent an hour working to control the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation, and the family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

