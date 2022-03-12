'More Than Buckets': Documentary premieres on legendary Calvert Hall basketball program

BALTIMORE — Calvert Hall’s basketball program has a storied history.

From the early 1980s team that went 34-0 to the team that beat Laurence Dunbar in triple overtime in 1982, Calvert Hall went through a magical stretch.

It was documented and finally premiered on Friday.

Coach Mark Amatucci saw all of time. The man spent four decades on the sidelines.

The two-hour documentary “More Than Buckets” highlights those sensational years between 1978 and 1982.

More than 150 people attended the premiere on Friday.

The documentary started over the sadness over the death of student Paul Kenny in 1980.

"We rallied about his spirit, and that spirit carried us through, not only to the national championship in 1982, but ever since then, four decades," Amatucci said. This is about how we changed, the basketball family, changed the culture and diversity here at Calvert, starting in 1978."

You’ll go back in time to see how time has changed.

You will see Paul Edwards, Pop Tubman, Duane Ferrerrl, Kurk Lee, Juan Dixon, and of course, that triple overtime victory over Laurence Dunbar.

Calvert Hall had a perfect 1981-82 season while winning its third-straight Baltimore Catholic League title. The Cardinals defeated Washington D.C. powerhouse and four-time national champion DeMatha.

Amatucci put Calvert Hall on the map.

His team went 91-5 from 1979 to 1982.

Amatucci became the first Catholic League School to start five Black players in 1979. The documentary showed how he recruited talent Black student-athletes at recreation centers and playgrounds in East Baltimore.