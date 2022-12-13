Doctors say COVID isn't the only illness to look out for this winter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Winter is upon us and now the flu season is as well. Some doctors think the flu season started a few weeks early this year.

According to the state health department, 566 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Now the seasonal flu and RSV has shown up in bigger numbers.

"We are at the beginning of it. We are estimating that it will probable peak somewhere in December vs January," said Jean Murray, System Director of Infection Prevention and Control with Luminis Health.

They expect a second spike around March, which correlates with spring break. Murray says they have seen RSV start to drop some and are waiting for the flu numbers to tick up.

Washing hands and getting your shots are still of great importance. If you are going out, Murray recommends to assess the risk to see if you feel you need to put on a mask, will it be in a crowded room, etc.

Murray also says if you have any symptoms, that's when a mask will help you and others.

Nationally, there are 13 million active flu-related illnesses and 120,000 related hospitalizations. More than 80 percent of U.S. hospital beds are in use.

Now that we are more than two years into a pandemic, they’re so many options out there, urgent care centers, pharmacies can give shots. Doctors still warn us, don't use the emergency room at the doctor's office.

"You want to seek the appropriate level of care," said Murray.

Doctors tell us, getting the seasonal flu and a COVID shot at the same times is no problem. If you have concerns, they still recommend to consult your personal physician.