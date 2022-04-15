Watch
Divers recover Navy plane that crashed off Virginia coast

Patrick Henderickson/AP
Barges, carrying what is left of a crashed Navy E2-D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, makes its way to a NASA facility in Wallops Va., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The plane crashed last month killing one crew member with two crew rescued. The plane was based out of Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Henderickson)
Posted at 10:56 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 22:57:09-04

WALLOPS ISLAND, Virginia — Navy divers have recovered an aircraft that crashed last month in the water off the Eastern Shore near the Virginia-Maryland line.

The E-2D Hawkeye was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down around 7:30 p.m. on March 30.

The crash killed one of the three sailors on the plane, while the other two were rescued by Maryland State Police, who found them injured and on top of the partly submerged wreck.

Divers reached the plane on Tuesday and cut it into sections that were lifted onto barges and taken from the area.

