District to better compensate teachers in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — Public school teachers in Baltimore County, still reeling from a missed incremental pay increase last year, began the new school year without a raise or even a cost of living hike.

School district and county leaders announced a plan today to start making it up to them.

“We are talking, as you said, tens of millions of dollars going into the pockets of our working educators, some of which actually will be ongoing, largely offset by the savings identified by the school system so this is a win,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

The school system says $76 million will be committed to enhancing compensation for teachers and support staff, representing a 7 to 11 percent pay hike depending upon the position, but a big chunk of it will come from cutting unidentified fat from next year’s budget.

The compensation package will include:



Approximately $13 million for a full year, three percent Cost of Living Adjustment for all staff members retroactive to July 1. BCPS employees were previously budgeted for half a year COLA. Employees will receive retroactive COLA increases beginning early 2023.

Approximately $30 million in retention bonuses for all staff members.

Approximately $20 million for mid-year step increases for all employees retroactive to July 1. Employees will receive this step increase beginning in January 2023.

Additional bonuses for BCPS employees who are at the top of their respective pay scale.

“It’s not everything, but it is at least a win for this year moving forward as we plan for FY2024,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams.

In addition to a cost of living increase and a traditional salary or step increase, the district also has pledged to provide retention bonuses to teachers and an additional bonus for those with more than 30 years of service.

The amount of those bonuses also remains unknown for now, but union leaders say after a months-long stalemate, they can live with what they consider to be twice what the district originally offered.

“It is a step in the right direction,” said Cindy Sexton of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, “but we are still eighth or ninth in the state for career earnings so more needs to be done so we can attract and retain those educators for our students.”

