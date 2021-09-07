District Heights man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a two-year-old and seven-year-old child

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A District Heights man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the sexual abuse of a two-year-old and a seven-year-old child.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Brian Anthony Gilbert uploaded and advertised at least two video files of child pornography depicting a seven-year-old girl on an online bulletin board dedicated to child pornography.

The videos were approximately 10 minutes and 15 minutes in length and depicted sexual acts between Gilbert and the victim.

Documents say that in the posts, Gilbert admits to producing both videos.

On September 11, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home and he advised officials that approximately five times between January 2019 and August 2020, he recorded sexual acts between himself and the child in Gilbert’s bedroom and at the victim's home.

He also stated that he had video recorded sexual acts between himself and another victim, who was approximately two-years old at the time.

An analysis of his electronic devices revealed over 2,000 files depicting child pornography.

Gilbert faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for each of the two counts of production of child pornography and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.