Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

District Court in Baltimore City holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
MGM Resorts International
These are photos from within the vaccine clinic at Mandalay Bay which was set up through a partnership with MGM Resorts International and Community Ambulance as seen April 7. 2021
MGM VACCINE CLINIC 7.JPG
Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 14:12:07-04

BALTIMORE — The District Court in Baltimore City held a free and publicly accessible COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

The clinic, which was in partnership with the Maryland GoVax Mobile Vaccination Taskforce, was held at the Hargrove Building on East Patapsco Avenue.

Free vaccinations were provided for members of the public from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will provide first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In addition, anyone who qualifies under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards may be eligible to receive the additional Pfizer dose. Persons considered immunocompromised may receive a third Moderna dose.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019