District Court in Baltimore City holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday

BALTIMORE — The District Court in Baltimore City held a free and publicly accessible COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

The clinic, which was in partnership with the Maryland GoVax Mobile Vaccination Taskforce, was held at the Hargrove Building on East Patapsco Avenue.

Free vaccinations were provided for members of the public from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will provide first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In addition, anyone who qualifies under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards may be eligible to receive the additional Pfizer dose. Persons considered immunocompromised may receive a third Moderna dose.