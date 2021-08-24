District Court in Baltimore City holds vaccination clinic

BALTIMORE — The District Court of Baltimore City has partnered with the Maryland GoVax Mobile Vaccination Taskforce to vaccinate residents.

The court held a free COVID-19 first-dose vaccination clinic Tuesday in the Wabash Avenue courthouse parking lot.

Free vaccinations were given out for about 8 hours, no appointment needed.

"We know that the rate of infection is increasing, particularly in this community, in 21215,” said Administrative Clerk Mary Abrams. “We hope people will come out and take advantage of this free service and we encourage you to tell your friends and all because we’re doing this not just for yourself but for the community your family and friends."

A second-dose clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the same location.