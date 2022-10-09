Watch Now
Dispute leads to one person shot in Southwest Baltimore

Posted at 6:34 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 18:34:54-04

BALTIMORE — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:18 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South Augusta Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 30-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

According to Baltimore City Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a dispute with the 36-year-old suspect when the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect left the location of the shooting and called the police from an area business to report the incident.

Detectives are currently interviewing the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

