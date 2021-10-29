Dispute between two Cumberland high school students turns deadly

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A dispute between two 16-year-old Cumberland high school students turned deadly Friday.

Police say one student stabbed the other on Greenway Avenue near Fort Hill High School, where both attend.

Afterwards the victim reportedly walked back to the school to get help, but died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Arriving officers questioned several witnesses, which quickly led them to the alleged suspect who was taken into custody nearby.

He's now being charged as an adult.

Police don't believe there is any danger to the public or other students at the school.

Neither student's name has been released. It's unclear what the dispute was about.