Disney Parks to share in-person insight on company practices in Hanover

HANOVER, Md. — Disney Institute, the professional development team for Disney Parks, experiences and products, is bringing its one-day training course to Hanover, MD, in Anne Arundel County, south of Baltimore, for the first time.

The company will share business insights on the company’s practices.

According to Disney, Disney parks and resorts “are recognized in delivering world-class experiences while upholding a culture of excellence.”

This course, presented live and in-person by Disney Institute facilitators, will offer attendees the opportunity to discover proven Disney business practices that can be adapted and applied to their own organizations “to achieve greater results.”

During the eight-hour session, participants will learn three key pillars Disney prides itself on: leadership, employee engagemen, and service.

“Together, these pillars are the foundation for values-based leadership, creating a culture defined by desired behaviors, and designing and delivering service with the customer at the center,” Disney Institute officials said.

“We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with ODP Business Solutions as we take our classrooms on wheels this summer,” said Timo Gorner, Vice President of Disney Institute and National Geographic Live. “Our experiences are transformative and engaging, and the lessons we share can be applied in your own work environment.”

To complement the overall experience and to support development beyond the classroom, ODP Business Solutions, a leading B2B provider of workplace and technology solutions, is offering participants special discounts on office supplies, furniture, technology and more via a dedicated shopping page. In addition to these special discounts, registered participants can also receive a unique Disney art print after their first purchase through the site.

“ODP Business Solutions recognizes the importance of personal development in the pursuit of business excellence and growth,” said David Centrella, President of ODP Business Solutions. “We’re delighted to team with Disney Institute to support professionals across industries, empowering them with the right tools and environment to reimagine how work is done.”

To view Disney Institute’s upcoming schedule in-full and register for a class, please visit: https://www.disneyinstitute.com/course-calendar/business-excellence-regional [disneyinstitute.com]. For more information on Disney Institute, please visit www.DisneyInstitute.com [disneyinstitute.com]. Follow along on social media at @DisneyInstitute.

