Dismembered body discovered on side of the road in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — On Sunday evening, deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office were responding to the 600 block of Old Westminster Road for reports of a missing person when they discovered a dead man on the side of the road.

They found him on Medford Road at New Windsor Pike.

Police say the man had been stabbed numerous times and dismembered. Due to the condition detectives were unable to identify the body.

However, police believe the deceased male is missing 58-year-old Maganbhai Pansuriya.

After executing a search warrant on the victim's residence, Carroll County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives took his son, Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya, 29, into custody on suspicion of murder.

Pansuriya was transported to the Carroll County Detention Center where he has been charged with first and second-degree murder.

This is an open investigation, so anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 410-386-5900.