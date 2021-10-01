Dirt bike rider thrown from bike after colliding with a car

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — A dirt bike rider suffers life-threatening injuries after being thrown from the bike following a collision with a car.

On Thursday, at around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Audrey Avenue and Kramme Avenue for a reported crash.

The investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Audrey Avenue when an SSR Motorsport dirt bike that had been traveling northbound on Kramme Avenue ran the stop sign and struck the Toyota.

The rider was thrown off the dirt bike.

The rider was taken to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of this crash is the rider of the dirt bike failing to stop at a stop sign. However, the crash is currently under investigation, so anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.