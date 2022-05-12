Dirt bike rider seriously injured after crash with tractor-trailer in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A person riding a dirt bike was seriously injured when crashing into a tractor-trailer in Anne Arundel County.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on E. Ordnance Road and Blades Lane.

A person was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told WMAR-2 News that two bikes were involved, and one of them appeared to go off the street and into a ditch.

That rider took off and police are looking for that person, according to the witness.

This is a developing story.

