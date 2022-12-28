Dirt bike rider in critical condition after colliding with car in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man riding his dirt bike in West Baltimore is in critical condition after crashing into another vehicle.

Tuesday afternoon, the man was traveling eastbound on North Avenue at Bentalou Street when he struck a 2019 Nissan Rogue.

The dirt bike rider sustained a serious head injury and was taken to a hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Police say the dirt bike rider ran the red light at the intersection, causing the crash.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue remained at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.