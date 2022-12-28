Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dirt bike rider in critical condition after colliding with car in West Baltimore

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 7:59 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 19:59:19-05

BALTIMORE — A man riding his dirt bike in West Baltimore is in critical condition after crashing into another vehicle.

Tuesday afternoon, the man was traveling eastbound on North Avenue at Bentalou Street when he struck a 2019 Nissan Rogue.

The dirt bike rider sustained a serious head injury and was taken to a hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Police say the dirt bike rider ran the red light at the intersection, causing the crash.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue remained at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices