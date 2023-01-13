Dinosaurs roam the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Jurassic Quest event

TIMONIUM, Md. — If you've ever wanted to take a trip back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, without the danger of being eaten, this weekend's your chance.

"Jurassic Quest" is coming to the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

Kids can ride, train and above all learn about all different types of terrible lizards.

"Prehistoric Nick," a fossil expert there says Quest offers a one of a dinosaur experience you can't get anywhere else.

"As cool as it is to see a skeleton in a museum and we do encourage visiting museums and other educational locations, but something about seeing them move how they would have 66 million years ago is just awe inspiring," said Nick Schaefer, Fossil expert at Jurassic Quest.

Quest features dinos from all periods, with realistic environments that they would have lived in at the time.

It runs from today through Sunday from 9am to 8pm. It also runs from 9am to 6pm on Monday.