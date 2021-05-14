Digital Harbor holds city's first vaccine clinic for teens

BALTIMORE — Getting your shot: It's a message those 12 and up heard loud and clear in Downtown Baltimore on Friday.

Digital Harbor High School hosted the city's first COVID vaccination clinic for teens. The clinic was open not just to students, but for anyone who needed to get vaccinated.

Those getting the shot had different reasons for wanting it.

"For me, I love being in the building and so I'm excited about the fall and I know that in order for us to return to some sense of normalcy we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible and so we are at the forefront of that and we're doing our work to get ahead of the game for the fall," said Taiisha Swinton-Buck, Principal of Digital Harbor.

Ascension Saint Agnes and the Baltimore City Health Department administered the shots. All were Pfizer vaccines.

It's the only vaccine approved for the 12 to 17 year old range.