Diane Richardson, who led Towson to two postseason appearances, takes women's coaching job at Temple

TOWSON, Md. — Diane Richardson, who coached Towson's women's basketball team to the WNIT this past season, has accepted the head coaching role at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Richardson has been head women's basketball coach at Towson since 2017. She guided the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, the school's first since 1969.

This past season, Towson finished with a 24-8 record. The Tigers lost to Old Dominion in the first round of the WNIT.

Richardson had a career 80-66 overall record at Towson.

"It's been a great five years," Richardson said. "The success of the program is because of how the administration backs us up. Our student-athletes believed, and we accomplished some things that were really historic."

Now, Towson will start its search for a new head women's basketball coach.

"We want to thank Coach Rich for bringing a new level of expectations and pride to the Towson women's basketball program," Towson Director of Athletics Steve Eigenbrot said. "We wish her nothing but the best at Temple."

Richardson will officially be announced as Temple's new women's basketball coach on Wednesday.

Temple posted a record of 13-15 this past season.

