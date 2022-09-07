Development to get BPD to live in Baltimore now underway

BALTIMORE — There is a push to ensure Baltimore City Police live in Baltimore City, and today a development company is helping with that goal.

This includes a discounted housing for first responders.

Developer 'Landmark Partners' officially announced 'Guardian House.'

The project will be a renovation of three buildings on S. Gay Street downtown.

The group plans to have businesses on the ground floor and 66 apartments on the floors above.

About 14 of those units will have reduced rents and will only go to Baltimore first responders.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the plan lines up with how the city wants to get officers to stay in Baltimore.

"We know that having more of our members live in the city and take advantage of our incentives and projects like these. It's a win win for all parties," said Harrison.

The homes will also be designed with first responders in mind... And will have things like gear lockers installed for officers to put their equipment in.