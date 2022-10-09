Detectives are investigating the cause of death of a detainee held in Baltimore Central Booking

BALTIMORE — Detectives with the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the cause of death of detainee Sunday.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center found a 34-year-old man unresponsive.

Correctional staff immediately began lifesaving efforts. Medical personnel arrived, where 20-minutes later, he was pronounced dead.

According to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the man enter the facility on July 1.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. The state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death