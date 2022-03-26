Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in West Lafayette Avenue

BALTIMORE — Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to an alley in the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back of his head. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by BCFD Medic.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.