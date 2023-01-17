Watch Now
Detainee found dead at Baltimore Central Booking; awaiting autopsy results

BALTIMORE — Detectives from the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) are investigating after the death of a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on January 10.

According to Mark Vernarelli, spokesperson for Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, detectives are currently awaiting autopsy results.

Officers found the detainee, Chase Williams, unresponsive in a housing area and immediately called for medical assistance. Williams was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.

DPSCS detectives are leading the investigation as they await the cause and manner of death from the State Medical Examiner.

