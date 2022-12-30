Despite rainy forecast, Annapolis still bringing in the New Year with a bang

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis is still in it's holiday glory with Christmas and now the New Year Eve's celebration.

With rain in the forecast for most of Saturday night, the fireworks show was postponed. The show now will move to Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Now that the fireworks show is on an off day, the crowds may be smaller and parking is still free for three hours during the holidays in Annapolis.

Annapolis is an historic town with everything within a short walk, from the top of Main St. to the City Dock.

"Come on downtown, park your car, go to, I don't know dozens of bars or restaurants. Have a few beers, have a few drinks and wait for the fire works to start," said Lauren Wajbel.

Lauren and Ryan have not come here in awhile, you know, the kids and all. But, kids love fireworks more than adults.

Hank and Lily are big fans of fireworks, they brought their mom and dad with them today.

"Annapolis is fantastic, the lights, the energy, all of the downtown scene. It truly brings out the spirit of the holiday season," said Kate Bray.

Downtown Annapolis offers a bunch of shops, tons of restaurants and for Sunday, free shuttles will run continuously to all the parking garages.

"That's the best part of Annapolis. It's easy to get in, get out. It's just a wonderful atmosphere. Everybody's friendly , everybody's happy to be here," said Kyle Bray.

The normal iteration for fireworks in Annapolis is one at 5:30 p.m., for the kids and another one at midnight. Since that was canceled, they will have both shows at 5:30 on Sunday, kind of a two for one holiday deal.