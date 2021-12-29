Watch
Despite pandemic-related hurdles, Salvation Army of Central Maryland makes $485,000 for holiday season

Bill Fink
Salvation Army delivers Thanksgiving meals
Posted at 9:11 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 09:11:43-05

BALTIMORE — Despite pandemic related hurdles and a stolen kettle in Randallstown, the Salvation Army of Central Maryland amassed over $485,000 for their social services programs.

This year’s gross total equally matched last year’s, and all proceeds directly benefits the programs in Hampden, West Baltimore, Havre De Grace, Glen Burnie, Carroll County and Howard County.

“During the Christmas season at The Salvation Army, resources can get stretched. Between meetings, the Red Kettle drive, Angel Tree, and our continuing programs and operations, our staff and volunteers are running in a thousand directions all over Central Maryland,” said Major Roger Glick, Commander of The Salvation Army of Central Maryland.

The 2021 Angel Tree Program provided 1,200 kids in Baltimore with toys, books and coats!

“Some people think The Salvation Army takes a break after Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Major Glick said. “We want to say, ‘thanks’ to local supporters in 2020 who made it possible for us to provide life-saving services to the hungry, homeless and families and individuals feeling hopeless in Baltimore and surrounding communities 365 days a year, 7 days a week.”

