Despite missing playoffs, fans reflect on the Orioles' season

BALTIMORE — Fans had one last chance to lineup for their beloved Orioles today. Almost no one expected the Orioles to do as well as they did this year.

Breaking a long bout of losing seasons, the O's came away with a winning season in 2022.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde want to build on that momentum.

"The time to start," said Elias.

As the Orioles performed better than most expected, the attendance picked up as well. Now, most fans try to stay optimistic as they head into a long cold off-season.

"It was nice seeing good baseball being played for once in Baltimore," said one person.

"It's the last game, sucks to see it go," said Sebastian Cardono.

Cardono came here early to get some autographs.

"We love meeting the other players, interacting with them. It's a great time to know the guys instead of just seen them on TV," said

As managers continue to make deals and fans look back on a good season, we're all looking for more fun from these young birds.

"Only up. I can see it only going up from here," said Cardono.