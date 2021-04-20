Deputies looking for vehicle that drove through a Carroll Co. high school's property

CARROLL COUNTY — Deputies are looking for a vehicle that drove through the property of a local high school in Carroll County.

On April 16 at about 11 p.m., a vehicle entered the property of FSK High School and proceeded to run through the outfield fence at two locations causing significant damage.

Deputies say while doing so, the vehicle's roof rack was extracted from the vehicle and left at the scene.

The vehicle also damaged a sign as it drove over the median of the lower parking lot.

A photo of the "SPORTRACK" roof rack is below.

According to deputies, the vehicle appears to be a dark color, older model Jeep Cherokee with black steel wheels, approximately late 90s to early 2000s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.