FREDERICK COUNTY — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Enyla Lyne Thomas was last seen on April 17 in the Spring Ridge Community around 3 p.m.

Deputies say she was wearing jeans, white sneakers and a jean jacket.

Enyla is 5’4”, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her fingers.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the FCSO at (301)-600-1046.