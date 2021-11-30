Deputies investigating after woman claims she was roofied at Frederick sports bar Saturday evening

FREDERICK, Md. — A woman says she was "roofied" at Champions Billiards in Frederick County Saturday evening.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy, at around 10:30 a.m. on November 29, they spoke with the victim who believed someone drugged her while she was at the business located at 5205 Buckeystown Pike.

Between the initial event and the date of the report, she posted a TikTok video, stating she had been “roofied” and warned others about this danger. Since that post, there are more than 200 comments with additional women claiming they were drugged as well.

“Investigators are taking this incident seriously and actively looking in to all leads,” said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. “It should be noted that since this was initially brought to our attention, Champions Billiards has fully cooperated with the FCSO.”

If anyone has any information tied to this incident, contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and ask for Detective Zachary Sanders.