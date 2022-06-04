Deputies arrest a person in interest following the suspicious death of a 3-year-old girl

BELCAMP, Md. — Harford County deputies have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 3-year-old girl Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred Friday in the 1200 block of Ashmead Square. Deputies responded to the area for reports of a juvenile cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, deputies located a small child in the home's living room area. Medics were already on the scene, attempting life-saving efforts.

The girl was transported to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where she would later die due to her injuries. Medic informed deputies that they found suspicious bruising on the girl's body that would be consistent with child abuse. The child was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Detectives from the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division assumed control of the investigation. After early morning interviews, detectives identified Randolph James Mack, 43, of Essex, as a suspect in the 3-year-old's death. Mack was taken into custody at his home without incident. While the motive for the crime is yet unknown, Mack was someone the child knew.

The victim's name has not been released at this moment. This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime or who may have digital or video evidence related to the incident is asked to call Detective S. Moro, with the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154.