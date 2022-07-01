BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists that temporary commercial vehicle restrictions will be implemented on Monday, July 4th in the downtown and Inner Harbor areas of Baltimore City.

The restrictions will be in effect on Monday, July 4, 2022 starting at 12:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. that evening.

During this time, commercial vehicles will NOT be permitted in the downtown and Inner Harbor portions of Baltimore City, except for local deliveries.

Please note that tanker trailers will NOT be permitted downtown during this time, including those for local deliveries.

This commercial vehicle restriction excludes cabs, buses and other mass transportation vehicles.

Commercial Vehicle Restrictions will be implemented in the following areas:

Fayette Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street.

President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette Streets. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to travel on or west of President Street.

Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway.

Key Highway from Light to McComas Streets.

Hanover Street from McComas to Montgomery Streets. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street.

Pratt, Lombard and Baltimore Streets from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street.

I-395 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard split to Pratt Street. Commercial vehicles will not be permitted on I-395.

No commercial vehicle traffic will be allowed east of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from the I-395 split to Fayette Street.

In addition to the temporary commercial vehicle restrictions, the following streets will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 8:30 p.m. until clear:

Eastbound Conway Street at I-395 - Northbound I-395 traffic will be diverted north on Howard Street.

Pratt Street will be closed at Charles Street - Pratt Street traffic will be diverted north on Charles Street to continue east on Baltimore Street.

Lombard Street will be closed at President Street - Westbound Lombard Street traffic will be diverted at President Street to continue west on Fayette Street.

Southbound Light Street will be closed at Lombard Street - Southbound Light Street traffic will be diverted onto Lombard Street to continue south on Sharp Street.

Northbound Light Street will be closed at Lee Street - Northbound Light Street traffic will be diverted onto Lee Street to continue north on Charles Street.

The following lane closures will be implemented on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until clear:

North side of Lombard Street from President to South Streets

West side of Charles Street from Conway to Fayette Streets

Parking Restrictions will also be implemented on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 12:00 midnight at the following locations:

Both sides of Gay Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Both sides of Calvert Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Both sides of Baltimore Street from Charles to Gay Streets

South side of Key Highway from Light to Covington Streets

East side of Light Street from Lee to Conway Streets (parking restricted from 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 through 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022)

Due to the large number of people expected in the downtown area for July 4th festivities, patrons attending the events are strongly encouraged to use public transportation including mass transit, Light Rail and the Charm City Circulator. Patrons who wish to drive downtown should park at commercial parking facilities and avoid area neighborhoods.

The Department of Transportation will have Transportation Enforcement Officers (TEO’S) in place to facilitate the movement of traffic. Motorists should exercise patience and be on the watch for pedestrians while driving downtown, especially when approaching area crosswalks.