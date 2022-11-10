Department of Public Works discovers sinkhole in Water Treatment Plant

BALTIMORE — Department of Public Works crews discovered a sinkhole on the Montebello I Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by DPW Director Jason Mitchell, the sinkhole resulted from a compromised 108" stormwater main installed in the 1880's, which exposed an 84" water main.

Mitchell also states that DPW are coordinating with state and local partners to stabilize the site swiftly so that the pipes can be secured, the sinkhole can be backfilled and water service can continue for citizens.

There is no timeframe for the filling of the sinkhole.

Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos released a statement on the sinkhole.

"DPW, along with crews from our nearby counties, are working diligently to stabilize the area where the water main is located," said Ramos. "I am very confident that the DPW team, the contractors, and partners working on this are excellent and we will have a good outcome."