Department of Homeland Security increases penalties for mask mandate violations

BALTIMORE — The TSA will be increasing the range of civil penalties that may be imposed on those who violate the federal mask mandate at airports, on commercial aircraft and and in various modes of surface transportation.

This includes passenger railroads, intercity bus services and other public transportation.

The federal mask mandate for transportation, which was implemented by TSA on February 2, 2021, will remain in effect until January 18, 2022.

The new range of penalties, which take effect Friday, September 10, will be $500-$1000 for first offenders and $1000-$3000 for second offenders.

“Wearing a mask protects the traveling public and all of the personnel who make the travel experience safe, secure, and comfortable,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “We will continue to enforce the mask mandate as long as necessary to protect public health and safety.”