Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Department of Health offering pre-registration for monkeypox vaccine in AA Co.

Monkeypox California
Richard Vogel/AP
Registered pharmacist Sapana Patel holds a bottle of Monkeypox vaccine at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Monkeypox California
Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 14:30:48-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md.  — Residents in Anne Arundel County can now pre-register for the monkeypox vaccine.

The supply is very limited by county, but with the help of the Maryland Department of Health, vaccines will only be available to people who are highest risk of contracting the virus.

This registration form doesn't mean you have an appointment for the vaccine. Those who have pre-registered will receive an email invitation to make a vaccination appointment.

Vaccinations are free and based on availability.

The Maryland Department of Health has also launched an online human monkeypox dashboard that lists demographics, case counts, and vaccination numbers by state.

Information will updated each Friday, and as of now, Anne Arundel County has 29 cases of monkeypox.

RELATED: Maryland launches monkeypox online dashboard

So far in Maryland, there have been 461 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

To pre-register, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019