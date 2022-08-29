Department of Health offering pre-registration for monkeypox vaccine in AA Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Residents in Anne Arundel County can now pre-register for the monkeypox vaccine.

The supply is very limited by county, but with the help of the Maryland Department of Health, vaccines will only be available to people who are highest risk of contracting the virus.

This registration form doesn't mean you have an appointment for the vaccine. Those who have pre-registered will receive an email invitation to make a vaccination appointment.

Vaccinations are free and based on availability.

The Maryland Department of Health has also launched an online human monkeypox dashboard that lists demographics, case counts, and vaccination numbers by state.

Information will updated each Friday, and as of now, Anne Arundel County has 29 cases of monkeypox.

So far in Maryland, there have been 461 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

To pre-register, click here.