Dena Freeman-Patton becomes first woman to head Athletic Department at Morgan State

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University President David Wilson announced that Dena Freeman-Patton will serve as the new vice president and director for intercollegiate activities.

Freeman-Patton will also oversee the Athletics Department and Intramural sports and activities. She will now become the first woman in Morgan's 155 year history hired to lead its athletic operations.

Her new role will begin starting June 1, 2022.

“Given the stability of our athletics operations, the impressive academic standing of our student-athletes and the positive competitive trajectory of our sports teams, this was a very attractive leadership position to fill, drawing interest from across the country,” said President Wilson.

This news comes after the former director, Dr. Edward Scott, accepted a position as deputy athletic director at the University of Virginia.

Morgan's Athletics Department has undergone a transformation that led to success within the NCAA over the last five years. The collective GPA for student-athletes rose to 3.41 and the graduation rate increased by 19%.

The Department also added a wrestling and acrobatics program, in hopes of attracting more students.

Before she served as a member of the Athletics Department, the Baltimore native was a three-sport athlete at Lake Clifton. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management in 1996 and later she earned her master’s in sports administration from Georgia State University, in 1999.

Freeman-Patton brings nearly 25 years of experience to the role. Her previous position was at California State University, where she served as associate vice president and director of Athletics. It was here that she oversaw 10 sports and managed more than 50 personnel, including staff and coaches.