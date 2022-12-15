Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance

BALTIMORE, Md. — Tearing down the former Target store may seem like another step back for Mondawmin, but this signals a new beginning.

“What is going on here in this neighborhood is a prime example of the renaissance that is underway in Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott, “and we just hope that those people who don’t see it can begin to feel it and get on the train, because I say every day, ‘Once the train is full, we will not be accepting any latecomers to Baltimore’s Renaissance.”

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company has managed some of the biggest and boldest construction projects in the country, and this revitalization project strikes close to home.

The president and CEO of Whiting-Turner, Tim Regan, personally purchased the property for a million dollars.

It will take millions more to transform the old building and eight-acre parcel into a community hub, which will be called The Village at Mondawmin and talks are underway to fill it with services critical to the area.

“Powerful neighborhood assets in primary healthcare access, workforce development and training, childcare, TouchPoint is coming over here, Whiting-Turner is going to have an office in here and, yes, some very fun and exciting food and retail opportunities,” said Regan.

Hope restored for an area of the city known as the site where the 2015 Riots began that can now envision a new beginning.

“When we talk about private-public partnerships and we talk about the opportunities and trajectory of our city of tomorrow, I don’t think that you can pick a better community other than Mondawmin,” said Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, “See, Tim Regan, again, does it the hard way, his way, but it’s always the right way.”