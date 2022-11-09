Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen wins second term

Democratic United States Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland won a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Chris Chaffee via Associated Press.

Van Hollen was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.

"I am deeply thankful to the people of this great state for their vote of confidence to continue representing them in the United States Senate," said Van Hollen. "I know it is an awesome responsibility, and I promise to honor their trust. I'm also honored to be elected alongside a historic ticket of Maryland state leaders including Wes Moore, Aruna Miller, Anthony Brown, and Brooke Lierman as well as federal Team Maryland. It is because of the hard work, determination, and belief of so many Marylanders that we are where we are today, and I am so grateful for their efforts."

Being a strong advocate of abortion rights, Van Hollen condemned states back in September that took action to restrict abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe V. Wade early this year.

"I am committed to working every day to realize the promise of our nation and build a more perfect union," said Van Hollen. "That includes creating a more inclusive economy with more shared prosperity; advancing social justice and racial equity; protecting a woman’s right to reproductive freedom; tackling the climate crisis; strengthening public safety and enacting common-sense gun laws; honoring the promises we’ve made to our veterans and our seniors; ensuring a quality education for every student; and preserving our democracy and protecting the right to vote."

According to the Associated Press, Van Hollen's seat was considered a safe one for Democrats.