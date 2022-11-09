Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen wins second term

Sen. Van Hollen to visit UMES
Copyright Getty Images
Mark Wilson
<p>WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: House Budget Committee ranking member Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill July 21, 2015 in Washington, DC. The House Democrats called for immediate negotiations on a new budget agreement that removes the threat of government shutdown and allows for responsible investments in health care, education, infrastructure. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)</p>
Sen. Van Hollen to visit UMES
Posted at 8:52 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 21:24:17-05

Democratic United States Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland won a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Chris Chaffee via Associated Press.

Van Hollen was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.

"I am deeply thankful to the people of this great state for their vote of confidence to continue representing them in the United States Senate," said Van Hollen. "I know it is an awesome responsibility, and I promise to honor their trust. I'm also honored to be elected alongside a historic ticket of Maryland state leaders including Wes Moore, Aruna Miller, Anthony Brown, and Brooke Lierman as well as federal Team Maryland. It is because of the hard work, determination, and belief of so many Marylanders that we are where we are today, and I am so grateful for their efforts."

Being a strong advocate of abortion rights, Van Hollen condemned states back in September that took action to restrict abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe V. Wade early this year.

"I am committed to working every day to realize the promise of our nation and build a more perfect union," said Van Hollen. "That includes creating a more inclusive economy with more shared prosperity; advancing social justice and racial equity; protecting a woman’s right to reproductive freedom; tackling the climate crisis; strengthening public safety and enacting common-sense gun laws; honoring the promises we’ve made to our veterans and our seniors; ensuring a quality education for every student; and preserving our democracy and protecting the right to vote."

According to the Associated Press, Van Hollen's seat was considered a safe one for Democrats.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices