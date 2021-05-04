Watch
Delaware teens arrested after leading Maryland State Police on 30 mile pursuit in stolen car

Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff
FILE PHOTO: Two Maryland State Police vehicles.
Posted at 9:26 AM, May 04, 2021
RISING SUN, Md. — Following a 30 mile car pursuit throughout Cecil County, Maryland State Police arrested three teens wanted in connection with a string of violent crimes over the weekend in Delaware.

17-year-old brothers Anthony and Maurice Harrigan, of Wilmington, Delaware, are each charged as adults with multiple firearm violations, motor vehicle theft, and other criminal and traffic related charges.

Both were arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen car, which ended in a crash and foot pursuit on route 275.

Police say Anthony was behind the wheel and intentionally rammed two patrol cars during the chase. He now faces four additional counts of first degree assault.

Troopers also reportedly recovered two guns the suspects discarded throughout the incident.

A third suspect in the vehicle, 18-year-old Stanley Jones, of Claymont, Delaware, was also charged.

All three are being held in Cecil County awaiting to see a court commissioner.

No officers were injured.

