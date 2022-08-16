Delaware scooter rider killed in hit-and-run in Salisbury

Police are asking the public to help find a driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a Delaware man on an electric scooter in Salisbury overnight.

Colin Henny Lin, 29, of Lewes, Del., was riding an Apollo motorized scooter at about 3:41 a.m. Maryland State Police said he was trying to cross Route 13 near Oliphant Drive when he was struck by what is described as a blue truck with a sleeper berth.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the truck fled after the crash.

The vehicle is described as a "commercial vehicle in a bobtail configuration," with the bobtail not pulling a trailer. Video of the truck showed a white stripe down the side of the sleeper berth.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101 or Corporal Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.

