Delaware pedestrian killed in crash involving Baltimore driver

A Baltimore driver is accused in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Delaware Sunday evening.

Delaware State Police said it happened at about 8:14 p.m., on Boulden Boulevard near Southgate Boulevard in New Castle.

A 30-year-old Baltimore man was driving a red 2013 Toyota Highlander, when a 54-year-old New Castle man walked into the road and into the path of the vehicle, said police.

The Highlander struck the pedestrian, then kept driving. A New Castle County police officer pulled the Highlander over shortly after, and both the driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene; he has not been identified yet. The occupants of the Highlander were identified only as a 30-year-old Baltimore man and a 37-year-old Newark, Del., man. Neither of them were injured, and no one else was involved in the crash.

Police noted the road was not well-lit at the time, there are no pedestrian crosswalks in the area, and the victim was wearing dark clothing and did not appear to be carrying a lighted device.

The road was closed for about three hours for the investigation.