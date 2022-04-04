Watch
Delaware man charged with his 10th DUI, after crashing into fence

<p>American DUI Checkpoint Highway Road Sign (photo by Getty Images)</p>
Charles Smith
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 12:11:26-04

MILLSBORO, Del. — A man was charged with his 10th DUI in southern Delaware last week, and was ordered held on $15,500 bond.

Delaware State Police said they arrested Charles Smith, 54, of Millsboro, Del., at about 11:19 a.m. Thursday after his white Dodge Ram hit a fence on Main Street in Millsboro.

Smith allegedly tried to flee on foot and was found walking near the scene; police smelled alcohol on him.

Police determined that his license had been revoked and he had been arrested for 9 prior DUI offenses, according to a press release.

Smith was charged with felony DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a revoked license, and related offenses.

