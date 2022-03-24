Watch
Delaware man charged in murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife

Posted at 8:36 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 20:36:26-04

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man has been arrested and charged in federal court with hiring a hitman to murder his ex-wife.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware announced the charges Wednesday against the 47-year-old Wilmington man.

According to court documents, the man offered a confidential source $10,000 to kill his ex-wife at her workplace, a Maryland tire shop.

In recorded conversations, the Wilmington man tells the source how he wants the shooting to occur.

On March 18, the Wilmington man met the source in Newark and made a $5,000 down payment.

The conversation and payment were recorded on audio and video.

Authorities arrested the man Wednesday.

He faces up to 10 years in prison.

