ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An Anne Arundel County Police officer saved a man from drowning in a lake on June 19.

Around 5 p.m., Sgt. Will Morningstar jumped into the lake at Lake Waterford Park after seeing a 30-year-old man go underwater several times.

Sgt. Morningstar took the person to safety.

Police said the man was found in the middle of the lake struggling to stay afloat.

He swam out to the middle of the lake in an attempt to retrieve an RC motor boat and suffered muscle cramps and was attempting to use the RC boat as a floatation device. The victim lost his grip on the RC boat and began to go underwater.

That's when Sgt. Morningstar came to the rescue.

"We applaud Sgt. Morningstar's dedication and commitment to the residents of Anne Arundel County," the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.