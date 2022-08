BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found Sunday morning on the side of a road in Baltimore County.

The discovery was made around 11am in the 1400 block of Diffendall Road.

Police have not identified the body or said if any foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.