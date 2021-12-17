Watch
December 2001 murder remains unsolved; Howard Co. detectives offering $10K reward for information

23-year-old Derrick Peterson was shot and killed backing into his home at an apartment complex in Laurel. Authorities are still looking for his killer.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 11:27:12-05

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years later, Derrick Peterson's murder remains unsolved. The Howard County Police Department is urging the public to come forward with any information that could help solve this cold case.

On Dec. 17, 2001, Peterson was murdered as he stepped out of his car near his house in Laurel.

His mother, Rose Peterson, is still seeking justice.

Detectives believe that Peterson was targeted by someone he might've known and that there are people out there who know what happened that night.

Howard County Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information in this cold case.

Contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. You may remain anonymous.

