Deceased individual's items dumped in vacant lot in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The latest target of WMAR-2 News' Talkin Trash is the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue. On Tuesday crews with Baltimore City's Department of Public Works came to clear the vacant lot of garbage.

"I'm surprise they came so fast," said 16-year-old Saniya Abrams. "We saw them clearing it out and we were excited."

WMAR first noticed the issue last week while covering a shooting follow-up. While in the area Monday we took photos of the garbage and alerted DPW.

Talking with neighbors reporter Dave Detling found out some of the items belonged to a deceased person who lived in a nearby rowhome.

"The family cleared out the home and just dumped it here," said one man who asked to remain anonymous.

Neighbors are glad the lot is once again clean.

"We just hope it stays this way," said Crystal Lay. "It'll take everyone doing their part. Otherwise, the rats will keep coming."

