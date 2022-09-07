Deadly tractor-trailer crash in Laurel shuts down parts of I-95 for hours

LAUREL, Md. — A North Carolina man is dead following a Wednesday morning crash between two tractor-trailers on I-95 in Laurel.

It happened around 4:40am, just south of Gorman Road.

Maryland State Police said Jonathan David Leiner, 63, rear-ended another tractor-trailer that had been parked on the northbound side right shoulder.

Leiner died on scene. The other driver was not injured.

The collision forced police to shut down parts of the interstate for nearly seven-hours.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused Leiner to collide with the other truck.

