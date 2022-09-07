Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deadly tractor-trailer crash in Laurel shuts down parts of I-95 for hours

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 11:03 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 11:03:31-04

LAUREL, Md. — A North Carolina man is dead following a Wednesday morning crash between two tractor-trailers on I-95 in Laurel.

It happened around 4:40am, just south of Gorman Road.

Maryland State Police said Jonathan David Leiner, 63, rear-ended another tractor-trailer that had been parked on the northbound side right shoulder.

Leiner died on scene. The other driver was not injured.

The collision forced police to shut down parts of the interstate for nearly seven-hours.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused Leiner to collide with the other truck.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019