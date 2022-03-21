Watch
Deadly crash reported near I-395 in downtown Baltimore on Monday

WMAR
Posted at 9:05 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 09:54:11-04

BALTIMORE — One person has died following a Monday morning crash at I-395 and W. Conway Street in downtown Baltimore.

According to the local Baltimore Firefighters Union, the victim was a struck pedestrian.

Several roads are currently shut down for investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

