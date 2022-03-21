Deadly crash reported near I-395 in downtown Baltimore on Monday

BALTIMORE — One person has died following a Monday morning crash at I-395 and W. Conway Street in downtown Baltimore.

According to the local Baltimore Firefighters Union, the victim was a struck pedestrian.

Several roads are currently shut down for investigation.

I-395 SB remains closed leaving the city. Various closures surrounding Pratt/Conway/Russell/Hanover/etc. This is the scene b/t #Baltimore Convention Center & Camden Station. @MarylandTraffic @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/ScSy7rxSo4 — Erick Ferris (@erick_ferris) March 21, 2022

We will update this article as more information becomes available.