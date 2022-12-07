Deadly crash blocks lanes on northbound I-95 in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — A pair of Wednesday morning crashes have shut down traffic on I-95 north in Harford County.

According to Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company at least one crash was fatal.

That incident occurred near the MD Route 24 exit (exit 77 - Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway).

#jmvfc8 are on the scene of a MVC on I95 NB near exit 77 RT24. One person has been pronounced dead. All lanes are blocked. This is different from the call near exit 80. #HarfordTraffic pic.twitter.com/fUtopInTKh — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) December 7, 2022

There is also another serious crash confirmed three exits up by Creswell Road. It's unclear if anyone was hurt in that collision.

The Maryland Transportation Authority says all three lanes are currently blocked in the northbound direction

Harf Co - NB I-95 lanes remain blocked for two @MDSP crash investigations past MD 24. US 1 or US 40 as alt routes. #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) December 7, 2022

We will update this article as more information becomes available.