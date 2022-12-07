Watch Now
Deadly crash blocks lanes on northbound I-95 in Harford County

Posted at 10:20 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 10:23:35-05

BEL AIR, Md. — A pair of Wednesday morning crashes have shut down traffic on I-95 north in Harford County.

According to Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company at least one crash was fatal.

That incident occurred near the MD Route 24 exit (exit 77 - Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway).

There is also another serious crash confirmed three exits up by Creswell Road. It's unclear if anyone was hurt in that collision.

The Maryland Transportation Authority says all three lanes are currently blocked in the northbound direction

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

